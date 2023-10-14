Meghan Markle shares ‘worries’ about her kids having social media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared their “worries” about raising their two children in a social media-driven world.

Meghan Markle spoke at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 in New York City.

She said, “Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life. Outside of course to being a wife to this one.”

After glancing lovingly at her husband, Meghan explained that the couple’s Archewell Foundation has been working to better highlight the negative effects that come with social media for children.

“I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future,” Meghan said at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit “Mental Wellness in the Digital Age” presentation on Tuesday, noting that “it worries me” what’s to come.

The actress — who shares son Archie, 4, and daughter Lili, 2, with Harry, 39 — added that she’s also been “given a lot of hope” based on the “progress” the Archewell Foundation has made in the last year at giving a voice to the families hurt by social media toxicity.

“Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media. Some more than others. We all just want to feel safe,” Meghan continued. “In that so much of it can come down to, if someone is looking for something, please don’t feed them the thing that they’re not looking for that is going to harm them.”

Harry agreed with his spouse, telling attendees, “I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in the digital age, for us the priority here is to turn pain into purpose.”

The prince explained that by having parents tell their cautionary tales — or stories of loss at the hands of social media — they can make a positive change and save kids’ lives.

“Yes, these platforms are addictive. We all accept that and agree. As someone who works within those companies — as someone who designs them especially — please stop sending children content that you wouldn’t want your own children to see,” Harry pleaded. “I think that’s a really simple request. It’s an easy fix.”

Meghan added that “social media is not going away” and should therefore be a cause for concern for all parents. “By design, there is an entry point that’s supposed to be positive,” she said. “Something has devolved and there’s no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard. Their stories are what matter.”

Earlier that day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in New York City to celebrate World Mental Health Day, paid a visit to Marcy Lab School. The Brooklyn trade school is a partner of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation.

The twosome met with a group of high school graduates that were chosen as the Fall 2023 Marcy Lab Fellows. They also spoke with alumni of the fellowship to gauge how they are using technology for good in their careers post-graduation.

Harry and Meghan’s trip to NYC is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Meghan’s next steps in her own career.

“Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”

While nothing is “locked in yet,” the insider said that Meghan wants her next venture “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy,” which could lead to more docuseries that highlight fundraising needs in different areas.