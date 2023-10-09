Meet public speaker, ex-presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye appointed as Tinubu’s aide

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Fela Durotoye as Senior Special Assistant to on National Values and Social Justice.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by a presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

Durotoye is a renowned astute business consultant, leadership expert, and motivational speaker born on 12 May, 1971.

He is an indigine of Ibadan, Oyo State born to Layiwola and Adeline Durotoye, both professors at the University of Ibadan.

Durotoye is the president of the GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation focused on equipping youths towards transformational leadership and social change.

The 52-year-old holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program at Harvard University.

Durotoye has served in various capacities in the private sector including a financial analyst at Ventures & Trusts Limited in 1992, and the head of the customer service department at Phillips Consulting Limited in 1998.

He joined V.I.P Consulting Limited in 2000 where he became notable in customer and human management in Nigeria, and the firm was restructured and switched from a consulting firm to a social enterprise called Visible Impact Limited.

In 2018, Durotoye gave a speech to over 200 entrepreneurs at the inaugural Nigerian American Business Forum in Tampa Florida, the US, where he shared the podium with other distinguished Nigerians like the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former senators Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi and Ben Murray-Bruce.

In December 2009, Durotoye championed the urban renewal project “Mushin Makeover” which also involved Banky W, Alibaba, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Teju Babyface, Sound Sultan, TY Bello, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Omawumi, Denrele, Dele Momodu, Tosin Bucknor, Stella Damasus, Tee A, Segun Dangote, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu amongst others.

The project was designed for painting and calling for donations of paints for the project in which young professionals donated free paint and were on hand to paint.

He used the project to mobilise over 2,000 volunteers to paint 296 houses across 7 streets of the Mushin suburb of Lagos at no charge to the owners and residents.

Among many heroic things he dabbled into, Durotoye was the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria party (ANN) for the 2019 general election.

Durotoye, a Christian, is married to Tara Fela-Durotoye, a Nigerian make-up artist, lawyer, and chief executive officer of House of Tara, and the union is blessed with three kids.