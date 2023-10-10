Medical practitioner boosts education in Ebonyi with N100m scholarship grants

Dr. Gideon Osi, a distinguished medical doctor in Ebonyi State, has demonstrated his dedication to empowering the youth and fostering positive change in Nigeria as he distributed a staggering N100 million in scholarship grants to 105 students, spanning across secondary schools and tertiary institutions.



The grand award ceremony took place at Dr. Gideon Osi’s country home in Amaeze-Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.



The event, attended by prominent dignitaries, highlighted the significance of this noble endeavor and the transformative potential of educational empowerment.



Dr. Osi’s commitment to education stems from his personal experience as a scholarship recipient. He firmly believes that education holds the key to addressing the pressing issues of insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment in Nigeria.



He shared his journey, emphasizing that he owes his own success to the scholarship he received from a prominent son of his community.



During the event, Dr. Osi stated, “Education in every community, every society, and every country is like what oxygen is to the human body. When you educate the people, you are helping to reduce poverty and insecurity. This scholarship is our way of giving back to society.”



The beneficiaries of this generous scholarship initiative were selected from various educational institutions across the country, and Dr. Osi assured them that their educational funds were secure in the bank, eliminating any uncertainties.



He also made it clear that this scholarship program was just the beginning of his commitment to expanding educational opportunities and making a lasting impact on the lives of young Nigerians.

The event featured speeches from notable figures, including Professor Mrs. Grace Umezurike, who represented the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. Professor Umezurike commended Dr. Osi’s alignment with the governor’s campaign manifesto, the People’s Charter of Needs, and underscored the pivotal role of education in nation-building.



Distinguished Senator Michael Ama Nnachi Okoro, chairman of the occasion, lauded Dr. Osi’s generosity, urging others to follow his example of giving back to society, especially during challenging times like the removal of fuel subsidies.



The scholarship recipients expressed their profound gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.

Chinenye, speaking on behalf of her fellow beneficiaries, pledged to excel in their academic pursuits and make Dr. Gideon Osi and the Gideon and Joy Life Leadership Foundation proud.



The ceremony concluded with cultural performances and entertainment, highlighting the celebration of education as a catalyst for transformation. Dr. Osi’s vision of a better Nigeria through education serves as an inspiring example of the positive impact that individuals and organizations can have on society.



Dr. Gideon Osi’s investment in education continues to illuminate the path toward a brighter future for the youth of Ebonyi State and Nigeria as a whole. His unwavering commitment to empowering young minds through education is a beacon of hope and a testament to the potential for positive change in the nation.