Mayowa Dosu set to enchant global audience with new movie “Hannah”

By Ayo Onikoyi

The global entertainment industry is abuzz with anticipation as Mayowa Dosu, a rising star in the world of filmmaking, prepares to unveil her latest cinematic gem, “Hannah.”

This eagerly awaited production, poised for its grand premiere on November 5, 2023, in the USA, promises to leave an indelible mark on the international stage.

Described by Dosu as a cinematic triumph in the making, the movie according to her is a compelling narrative that is set to tug at the heartstrings of audiences worldwide.

In her submission, the story revolves around the life of a young girl, Hannah, whose affluent background and unwavering passion for dance promise a life of limitless possibilities.

With her father as her steadfast pillar of support, Hannah’s dreams soared high. However, a cruel twist of fate, marked by the untimely loss of her parents, shatters her world as she is left to navigate the harsh realities of life alone.

Featuring some of the brightest talents in the industry including Tina Nba; Joseph Momodu; Bimbo Manuel; Seilat A debowale; Funsho Adeolu; Tokunbo Awoga, who also serves as the director and Ladi Okunuga among others.

In her words, “With this remarkable lineup, “Hannah” promises not just a story but an immersive cinematic experience that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

“Beyond its entertainment value, “Hannah” carries profound moral lessons. It champions the virtues of perseverance and unwavering commitment to one’s dreams”.

Dosu’s journey in the world of filmmaking has been a tale of continuous triumph. Her impressive portfolio includes successful productions such as “Atupa,” “Ayanmo,” “Inu Eda,” “Ike,” and “Kurukuru.” However, her talent extends beyond producing; she has also graced the silver screen as an actress, leaving her mark in five notable films, including “Asete,” “Iya Mi Owon,” “Pawon,” “My Family, My Pain,” and “Opeyemi of Texas.”

Speaking about her unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling experiences, she added that “Hannah” is poised to be more than a movie; it is destined to be a hallmark of entertainment excellence”.

She expressed her eagerness to collaborate with industry giants like renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, hinting at a promising future filled with groundbreaking projects.