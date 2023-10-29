Maternal Mortality: 225 women die daily, MRHC raises alarm

The Maternal and Research Health Collective, MRHC, yesterday, raise the alarm that 225 women die daily from maternal mortality.

According to the organisation, the figure was three times more than India’s, whose population is five times greater than Nigeria’s, adding that it was a huge threat to women’s safety.

Speaking at an awareness and fund-raising event held in Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, Founder and Chairperson of MRHC, Professor Bosede Afolabi, encouraged pregnant women who cannot afford to pay for healthcare services to register with them, saying the campaign was geared towards increasing awareness and raising funds for 5,000 vulnerable women.

Her words: “This event is the combination of a one-month long programme to raise awareness and funds for maternal mortality in Nigeria. It is held to prevent maternal mortality and reduce the numbers because Nigeria has the highest number of women dying from pregnancy and childbirth in the whole world.

“In 2020, 82,000 pregnant Nigerian women died from pregnancy and childbirth. The numbers are three times more than India, which is about five times our population.”