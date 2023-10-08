Marlian Records in breach of contract mess

By Ayo Onikoyi

It appears there is no end soon to the troubles of Naira Marley and his Marlian Records as a US-based promoter has called out the management on accusation of breach of contract. Wale Babalola, CEO of Fathia Promotion and Entertainment has accused the management of ‘Marlian Music’ of breaching a contract for a US tour involving their artist, Zinoleesky.

According to the promoter, the tour, which was scheduled to take place in several cities, did not happen despite their making significant payments of over $60,000 USD.

Babalola stated that he had made all the necessary arrangements for the show and had paid Marlian Records $45,000 for the event. Additionally, he said he spent $21,000 on Zinoleesky’s ticket and visa. However, to his surprise, Zinoleesky went to Puerto Rico without his knowledge or consent, violating the terms of their contract.

Babalola attempted to contact Marlian Records to discuss the situation but received no response. It was during this time that Mohbad, another talented signee of the record label, tragically passed away, further complicating the situation. When the Marlian Records team finally reached out three days before the show, they proposed postponing it, which Babalola adamantly refused. Instead, he demanded a refund of the money he had paid.

Despite acknowledging the controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death and its impact on the record label’s image, Babalola insisted on the return of the $45,000 payment for the show, as well as the $6,000 for Zinoleesky’s ticket and $15,000 for his own expenses.