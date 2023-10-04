Man wears mask to rape neighbour’s wife in Adamawa

A 36-year-old man, Jaafar Adamu, allegedly wore a mask to rape his neighbour’s wife in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Police nabbed him because the mask came off during the act and the victim recognised him.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje in Yola on Wednesday.

Yahaya-Nguroje, said the suspect was arrested September 15 .

He said that the suspect who wore a face mask, raped the 23-year-old wife of his neighbour in Angwan Diocese Kala’a in Hong town.

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act, his face mask fell off and was recognised by the victim.

He escaped but have been apprehended,” he said.

He said the Adamawa Police is currently investigating the rape matter and he would be prosecuted. (NAN)