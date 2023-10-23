Man Utd to pay further tribute to Charlton on Tuesday night

Manchester United are expected to pay further tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League match at Old Trafford.

The United Trinity statue outside the ground was awash with tributes to Charlton on Sunday as supporters laid flowers and scarves, with many leaving deeply personal thoughts for one of the club’s most famous sons, following his death at age 86.

A book of condolence was opened at the International Suite inside the stadium, while current boss Erik ten Hag and members of the United squad added their own messages at Carrington.

United confirmed discussions were continuing to take place with Charlton’s family and UEFA for further commemorative plans ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League Group A match against Copenhagen.

It is expected that players will wear black armbands, with wreaths to be laid on the Old Trafford pitch and a minute’s silence observed ahead of kick-off.

A key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team, Charlton also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

Charlton made his debut for United in 1956 and went on to play 758 matches, scoring 249 goals.

Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. He was knighted for his services to football in 1994.

Having won three league titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford, Charlton left United in 1973 and went on to manage Preston before returning to the Red Devils 11 years later as a club director.

David Moyes took over from Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in the summer of 2013, but the former Everton boss left the club after just 10 months, with the team seventh on the Premier League table.

Now in charge at West Ham, Moyes reflected on the support shown by Charlton during what was one of the most testing spells of his managerial career.

“I’m deeply saddened, and I send my condolences to all his family. The biggest thing everyone remembers, more than anything, is how great a man he was. He was such a good man,” Moyes quoted on West Ham’s club website.

“For me, it was difficult at times at Manchester United, and he was incredibly supportive and always had something to say to me.

“He had a great wife in Lady Norma, and even when I lost my job, she phoned my wife up, which was really important at the time.

“For me, he carried off all the things Manchester United was good for. He showed the traditions; he showed exactly how it should be.

“He showed great humility wherever he went, but not only that at Manchester United; he was ultimately one of the main people in English football over the years.

“When you think of the greats who have come through English football, Bobby Charlton would definitely be in there.”

It was announced on Saturday afternoon that Charlton had died peacefully in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his family.

Born in Ashington on Oct. 11, 1937, Charlton played in the World Cup final alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.

European Cup success with United came 10 years after the Munich air disaster, which Charlton and manager Sir Matt Busby survived but which claimed the lives of eight of his teammates.

Former teammate Denis Law said on manutd.com: “Another sad day. What can I say? Sir Bobby was an unbelievable player and a gentleman. Manchester United meant everything to him.

“We had many special and successful years together, and he was a joy to play with. He knew where every player was on the pitch, and for me, that was a dream. I knew if Bobby had the ball, it would find me, and it did.

“What a striker of the ball he was. He could hit the ball so hard that I knew most keepers didn’t stand a chance. On the rare occasion they did manage to deflect it, it would drop nicely for me to finish it off.

“Along with George (Best), our partnership was sealed. The great part of playing with Bobby and George was that if one of us was having a bad day, the other two knew, and that’s what made our relationship special.

“I am saddened by the news, like all football fans today.”

Charlton was diagnosed with dementia, and his condition was made public in November 2020, two days after his United and England teammate Nobby Stiles died following his own battle with the illness.

Tributes were left at Old Trafford this weekend, one which read: “Thank you, Sir Bobby, a hero to the worldwide football family.”

A message from fan group, The 1958, said: “History, dignity, and integrity is what you gave to our great club. Our promise to you is to make sure it stays.”

Manchester United Women’s manager, Marc Skinner, dedicated Sunday’s 5-0 win at Everton to Charlton.

“He changed football, in my opinion, especially at my club, so that was for him and for his family,” Skinner said.