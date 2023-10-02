Man United have quality to win Champions League this season – Varane

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane says the club has the quality to win the Champions League this season.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have struggled for form this season, especially in the Premier League, with four losses so far, including a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday, the 30-year-old believes the squad can spring a surprise despite a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich on matchday 1 of the competition.

He said, “Yes, I think so. I think we have the quality in the squad to win the competition.

“The competition is difficult, you have to take care of every detail but we have a team of quality of good mentality, we have to make some improvements, it was not the start to the season we expected but I still believe we have the quality to compete with the best teams in the world.”

“I think the competition is about details and you have to be efficient to win the competition. In the last moments we need more efficiency, it is a low number of occasions we concede goals and we need to create a lot to score.

“That is reality of top level, you need to be efficient to win trophies. We have the quality in the squad to win competitions. We have to move forward and improve.”