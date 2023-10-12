MAN to x-ray Nigeria’s competitiveness under African free trade deal

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is set to use its forthcoming 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a platform to examine what Nigeria needs to do to ensure that the nation’s manufacturing sector is competitive under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) scheme.

The AGM is scheduled to hold from October 17 – 19, 2023, with the theme, “Setting the Agenda for Competitive Manufacturing under the AFCFTA: What Nigeria needs to do”.

Speaking at a pre-AGM media briefing, in Lagos, on Wednesday, MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, said that for Nigerian manufacturers to compete effectively there must be a concerted effort spearheaded by the government to tackle the binding constraints that limit local production, and aimed at attracting foreign investment.

His words: “In general, we are focused on the role of the manufacturing sector in the actualisation of AfCFTA agreement and the integration of the African economy as envisioned in the Agenda 2063: “The Africa we want”.

“Currently, the cost of manufacturing is daily rising owing to scarce and unavailable manufacturing inputs that continue to shrink profitability and threaten the existence of the critical sector of the economy.

“More worrisome is the fact that the sector that should propel job creation, productivity, and economic growth is enmeshed with series of challenges that constantly limit its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Such challenges as epileptic power supply, insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, shortage of foreign exchange (forex) and Naira depreciation are prevailing issues that are impacting negatively on the sector.

“If Nigeria manufacturers will compete effectively, then a comprehensive and concerted effort needs to be deployed by the government to overtake the binding constrain that limit local production and then seek to attract foreign investment that will bring about a reduction in the forex chase and ensure sufficient forex inflow that the country clearly requires.”

The highlight of the three-day event is the 3rd Adeola Odutola Annual Lecture, where the Guest Speaker will be Mr. Olusegun Aganga, former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs in London. He is also Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Economic Management Team from 2010 to 2011, and later Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments from 2011 to 2015.