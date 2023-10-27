MAN, RMRDC move to align Nigerian manufacturers with global standard

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) said they would use the 7th edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME Expo) and the Nigeria Raw Materials Exposition (NIRAM Expo) Conference and Exhibition to empower Nigerian and African manufacturers to realize their true potentials and align with international standard.

The event is scheduled to hold in Lagos from November 21 to 23, 2023, with the theme, “The Future of African Manufacturing: Making Things in a Changing World”.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Director General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that being the flagship symposium of Africa’s entire industrial sector, the up-coming 7th edition of NME Expo and NIRAM Expo Conference and Exhibition is set to empower its manufacturers to rise on an international scale and realize their true potential at long last.

“The world is changing at an unprecedented rate in terms of innovative technologies, shifting customer expectations, as well as increasing social awareness of gender equality and restoration of previously marginalized communities. These major shifts have a considerable impact on the future of Africa’s manufacturing sector.

“If African manufacturers can efficiently balance a combination of efficient economics of production and supply chains, strong and reputable products, loyal customers, an established logistics network, as well as reliable on-line business elements, they will be well-positioned in the future industrial marketplace,” he said.

Ajayi-Kadir further stated: “Experts purport that Africa conveys a positive economic growth trajectory, deeming it a feasible alternative to other markets. Africa is regarded as the world’s fastest-growing continental economy and its Business-to-business market is fundamental to this boom. B2B expenditure in the continent’s manufacturing landscape is projected to reach $666.3 billion by 2030, $201.28 billion more than it did four years ago.

“As the buying power of Africa’s middle class continues to rise, demand for products and services across the continent, subsequently increases, thereby enabling sustainable economic growth and the much-needed integration amongst regions. Radical transformations within both a global and African manufacturing context will be integrated into the entire supply-chain, thereby optimising operations and ultimately stimulating efficiency and innovation for years to come.”