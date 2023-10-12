Man in police net for conspiring with two others to rob own friend

By Bashir Bello

A Kano businessman identified as Sunusi Yusuf has been arrested by police operatives in Kano for conspiring with two others to rob his friend, Nura Ibrahim, who is also a business operator.

Yusuf was said to have carried out the robbery act based on knowledge that his friend had a large sum of money in his possession.

Spokesperson, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development, said Yusuf robbed his friend of over N2 million while also leaving him with an inflicted injury.

SP Haruna said it received a report from the victim, Nura Ibrahim, subsequently leading to the arrest of Yusuf and his accomplice.

According to him, “On 06/10/2023 at about 1600hrs, a report was received from one Nura Ibrahim of Kankiya Village, Garko LGA, Kano, that while on his way to Kaduna for his business, he was ambushed and attacked on his way at Garko LGA when trekking from his residence to the main road and was robbed the sum of Two Million Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (N2,900,000:00) leaving him with inflicted injuries on his head.

“On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Garko Hospital and a team of policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Garko Division was mobilised to the scene. Intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of a suspect; Sunusi Yusuf, ‘m’, 25 years old, a friend, and of the same address to the victim.

“A discrete investigation conducted at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) led to the arrest of the remaining suspects; Sunusi Abubakar, 21 years old, and Nasiru Ibrahim, 22 years old, all of various addresses.

“Sunusi Yusuf confessed that he is a friend of the victim and operates the same business. Having known that the friend had a large sum of money in his possession, conspired with two Armed Robbers, attacked him with clubs and robbed the money.

“The sum of Six Hundred and Eleven Thousand Naira (N611,000:00) and six (6) empty shells of AK-47 Rifle were recovered from them. The case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the spokesperson, SP Haruna, stated.