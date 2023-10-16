Man hacks mother dead over food in Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi, UYO

POLICE in Akwa Ibom state have arrested one Akaninyene Sunday Isaac, for hacking his mother dead over refusal to provide him food.

Police spokesman, Akwa Ibom State Command, SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident in Uyo.

According to Macdon: “The Command arrested Akaninyene Sunday Isaac, aged 23, for murdering his biological mother, Christiana Sunday Isaac, aged 55 years.

“They are both of Oruk Uso Otoro village in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

“Operatives of Abak Division arrested the suspect 11 October. He confessed to the crime and alleged that his mother failed to give him food for three days.

“Hence, he used a machete to inflict grievous injuries leading to her death. Suspect will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

However, a family member said: “Trouble started when the Akaninyene demanded money from the mother.

“She has always given him anytime he demanded for money. But on this occasion the woman told him there was no money.

“This is a young man, who was supposed to take care of his mother. He got angry, grabbed a machete and hacked the mother who passed out before she could be taken for medical attention.

“The extended family is mourning. The slain woman was a peaceful person. The tragedy so unfortunate.”