Man hacks mom to death over meal in Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO—POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have arrested one Akaninyene Sunday Isaac, for hacking his mother to death, for allegedly refusing to give him food.

Police Spokesman, Akwa Ibom State Command, SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed, in Uyo, yesterday, that, “The Command arrested Akaninyene Sunday Isaac, ‘m’, aged 23, for murdering his biological mother, Christiana Sunday Isaac ‘f’, 55 years old, both of Oruk Uso Otoro Village, in Abak Local Government Area.

“Operatives of Abak Division arrested the suspect on October 11. The Suspect confessed to the crime and alleged his mother failed to give him food for three days, hence, he used machete to inflict grievous injuries leading to her death. Suspect will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

A source in the family narrative howerer said, “Trouble started when the Akaninyene demanded money from the mother. She has always given him anytime, but on this occasion the woman told him there was no money.

“This is a young man who was supposed to take care of his mother. He got angry, grabbed a matchet and hacked the mother who passed out before she could be taken for medical attention. The extended family is mourning. The slain woman was a peaceful person. The tragedy is so unfortunate.”