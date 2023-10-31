Man arrested after marathon s3x claims lover’s life in Kwara

Arrested man in handcuffs with hands behind back

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara state police command have arrested a middle-aged man who allegedly had sex romps with her girlfriend in Ilorin till she passed on.

Already, the police command has commenced full investigations into the incident to find what happened during the marathon sex between the deceased and the suspected girlfriend, now late.

Vanguard reliably gathered that The incident happened on Monday afternoon at a Guest House located around the Temidire Community area, Offa garage, Ilorin.

It was further gathered that the middle-aged man who owned a barbing saloon was said to have taken his girlfriend who came to visit him in his shop to a nearby Guest House for fun.

Sources close to the area told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that, unknown to his girlfriend the man was said to have been under the influence of drugs to impress her, a development that later turned sour.

Sources said that “During the outing, the girl was said to have been extremely tired during the marathon sex, while the man remained strong and kept on having the sex until substance suspected to be blood started gushing out of her private part.

“It was at this point that, the lady became helpless and thereafter gave up the ghost”.

Vanguard further learnt that the sad development was said to have led the man to raise the alarm and this consequently attracted the workers of the Guest House and prompted them to take the lady to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The ugly situation however led the owner of the Guest House to inform the police at “A Division” located around the Challenge area, Ilorin over the incident where men of the Division were said to have subsequently arrested the culprit.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said that, “the state police command has arrested the man involved while full investigations have commenced to know what happened between the man and deceased during the incident”.