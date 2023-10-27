Makinde approves installation of 4 obas, 44 baales

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday, approved the installation of 48 chieftaincy title holders, including three monarchs, one coronet-wearing oba, and 44 baales in various local governments of the state.



The approval was granted by the governor sequel to a memo raised by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola, the approval became imperative following the vacancies created in the various stools as they affect each local government as a result of the demise of the previous holders of the respective titles.



It added that the administrative processes of filling the 48 chieftaincy titles had been concluded in accordance with the provision of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, Cap.28 Section 15 (a&b) and that there was no court case or restraining order on any of the approved chieftaincy titles.