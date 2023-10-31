Make your mark on history; pass gender bills — 10th NASS told

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The leadership of the 10th National Assembly has been advised to ensure the passage of the five gender bills thrown out in March 2022 by the 9th Assembly if it must make its mark on history.

Making this appeal at a consultative meeting themed ‘Private Sector Engagement on Partnership for Social Transformation and Gender Inclusivity’ in Lagos, the Executive Director, Women in Management Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, said Nigerian women will forever be thankful for the historic act if executed.

Speaking at the meeting organised by the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, in partnership with WIMBIZ and Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, with support from the USAID and Palladium, Adegbite argued that the gender bills were critical to nation building.

“A lot is at stake and we want the private sector to understand that this affects every woman in Nigeria. The gender bills are critical to nation building and we have seen the roles that women play in the society.

“So, we are going to galvanize for more support amongst different categories of women, including grassroots, public and private sector women, to ensure that women come together as one coalition for the passage of these bills,” Adegbite told Vanguard.

On her part, Keynote Speaker at the event which also featured a panel discussion, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, reiterated the need for increased multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement amongst Nigerian women, to ensure the formation of a formidable coalition towards the successful passage of the bills.

“We need to engage with stakeholders including industry partners, media, women in governance, youths and rural women,” Atsenuwa stated.

Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Executive Director, Women Advocate Research & Documentation Centre, told Vanguard the meeting which was part of its ‘Promoting Women’s Rights Through Constitution Reform Project’, was aimed at regrouping and restrategising to ensure the constitution of Nigeria reflected the aspirations of its women.

Giving a background to the bills, Akiyode-Afolabi said that as part of last year’s constitutional reforms in the country, among the issues raised was a need to have a more responsive constitution that would address a myriad of issues affecting women.

Hence, about five gender bills came up for consideration; all of which were rejected by the 9th Assembly.

Reaffirming her belief in the importance of the gender bills, Akiyode-Afolabi added: “We have realised that most countries where we have seen increase in women’s development, for example, it is through the constitution. Where we have seen other things that had to do with the identity and dignity of women too, the constitution laid the rules.

Urging the private sector to galvanize support to enable Nigerian women revisit the National Assembly with the five gender bills, Amina Oyagbola, Executive Director, WISCAR, assured private sector players of the benefits of supporting the cause.

“There are direct benefits to the private sector if we get behind these bills, and ensure they are revisited and passed. Aside impacting our lives and businesses directly, it will lead to a growth in our nation’s Gross Domestic Product, as well as its sustainability.

“I understand your constraints as business owners and preference for staying apolitical, but you do not have to be out in front to support this cause; there are other ways. Your inputs, ideas and resources, on how we could have a winning strategy for the re-presentation and successful passage of the bills, are invaluable.

“Many of us in the private sector engage the National Assembly and our regulators in our different areas of interests. I am saying here that this is an existential issue also which has to be addressed; otherwise, Nigeria cannot move forward.

“You have a reason to get involved without any fear of putting yourself or company at any risk,” Oyagbola urged.

The five gender bills include Bill on Citizenship which seeks to amend Section 26 to grant citizenship to foreign husbands of Nigerian women as is currently guaranteed in section 26(2)(a) for foreign wives of Nigerian men, and the Indigeneship Bill, which, among other issues, addresses Section 31 and 318(1) to allow women to claim their husbands’ state of origin after at least five years of marriage.

It also includes the Affirmative Action Bill which seeks to specifically amend Section 223 to ensure women occupy at least 35 per cent in political party administration and appointive positions.

Others are: the Bill on Ministerial or Commissioner Nomination, which, among others, seeks to amend Sections 147 and 192 so that at least 35 per cent of the nominees are women; and Reserved Seat Bill, which seeks to amend Sections 48, 49 and 91 to create additional 37, 74, and 108 seats for women at the Senate, House of Representatives, and the State Assemblies, respectively.