Major General sentenced to 7yrs imprisonment for stealing money

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Major General Umaru Mallam Mohammed who was convicted on 4th October 2023 of 14 out of 18 counts charges preferred against him by the Nigerian Army has been sentenced by Special Court Martial to 7 years imprisonment.

President of the Special Court Martial, Major General James Myam while reading the sentences, also ordered the convicted senior officer to refund the sum of $2,053,200 (2m,053,200 US dollars) and N1,690,000 (N1billion.690million) to the Nigerian Army

At the tabulation of the sentences passed on the general, it amounted to 49 years imprisonment but with the court announcing that they will run concurrently, it came down to 7 years.

The counts for which the senior officer was found guilty and the sentences as well as the order’s are count 1, Stealing which is contrary to section 323, sub-section 7 of the Armed Forces Act. He was found guilty, sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. The court further ordered him to pay back the sum of $1,045,400 to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited

Count 2, he was found guilty of Stealing and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay back the sum of $400,800 to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited

Count 3, he was found guilty of Stealing and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. He was ordered to pay back the sum of $85,400 to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited

Count 4, Major Gen UM Mohammed was found guilty of Stealing, sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and ordered to pay back the sum of $35,300 to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited.

Count 5, he was found guilty of Stealing ontrary to section 383, sub-section 1 of the Criminal Code Act and sentenced to 5years imprisonment. The Special Court Martial also ordered the Gen to pay back the sum of $55,500 to Nigerian Army Properties Limited

Count 6, he was found guilty of Stealing contrary to section 310 of the Criminal Code and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay back the sum of $46,500 to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited.

Gen UM Mohammed was discharged and acquitted on Counts 7, Conspiracy to comnit forgery, Count 10, conspiracy to forgery of document, Count 11, Forgery and Count 12, Conduct Prejudice to Service Discipline and Count 17, Criminal Misconduct.

The court found him guilty of Count 8, Forgery contrary to section 362 of the Armed Forces Act and he was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

He was found guilty of Count 9 and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. Gen UM Mohammed was also ordered to pay back the sum of $430,800 to the Nigerian Army Properties Ltd.

He was found guilty of Count 12, Conduct Contrary to Service discipline and sentenced to 2 years

Gen Mohammed was found guilty of Count 13, Theft, sentenced to 5 years and ordered to pay back the sum of N74million to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited.

He was found guilty of Count 14, Criminal Misappropriation, sentenced to 2 years and othered to pay back the sum of N590million to the FCC NAM Limited

He was found guilty of Count 16, Criminal Misapproriation, sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and ordered to pay back to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, the sum of N255million.

In the same Count 16, the court further ordered the convicted general to pay back another sum of N550million to FCC Nigerian Army Properties Ltd

The senior officer was found guilty of Count 18, Criminal Misappropriation contrary to section 308, Laws of Northern Nigeria, sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and ordered to pay back to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, the sum of N 172million.

President of the Special Court Martial, Major General James Myam then disclosed that the sentences are however subject to confirmation by the Army Council which is the appropriate confirming authority.

It would be recalled that the accused officer, who was the Executive Vice Chairman and GMD of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him and presented two witnesses.

He said that the prosecution on the other hand called 24 witnesses.

President of the Court Major Gen Myam had stated that the charges were brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, punishable under section 390 (7) of the Act and section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004 among others

Others charges against the convicted general were brought pursuant to section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, punishable under section 390 (7) of the Act, section 114 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 2004.