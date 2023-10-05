Magnitude 6.6 earthquake shakes Japan’s outlying islands

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Japan’s eastern outlying islands on Thursday morning, triggering tsunami warnings.

The earthquake, which hit at 11:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), occurred at a depth of 10km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It issued a warning of a one metre-high tsunami on the Izu Islands on Thursday, and a tsunami of up to 0.2 metres on the Japanese Pacific mainland and Ogasawara Islands.

Residents are advised to move away from the coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.