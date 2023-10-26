Madueke, Mbah, Momoh, Achebe for 2023 LIMCAF award night

By Japhet Davidson

All is now set for the LIMCAF 2023 Award Night. The event, which will take place on Saturday, October 28th, at 5 p.m. at the International Conference Centre, IMT, Independence Layout, Enugu, will be chaired by Admiral Allison Madueke, GCON, former Chief of Naval Staff and former Military Governor of old Anambra and old Imo States.

Other very important dignitaries expected include His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, CFR, and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group.

This was disclosed by LIMCAF Art Director, Dr. Ayo Adewunmi. According to Adewunmi, “This year we have expanded the scope of awards by introducing new prizes, such as the special awards for young female artists and selected physically challenged persons.”

He appealed to all art lovers and culture enthusiasts to attend the Opening Ceremony and the Award Night because, in his words, “it’s going to be an exciting period, an opportunity to view and appreciate art from the Top 100 young artists in Nigeria, as well as get affordable souvenirs from the maiden Art & Craft Fair introduced this year.

“In 17 years, LIMCAF has carved a dominant niche and charted a unique path of growth from the grassroots for the development of contemporary art and the empowerment of the youth of Nigeria through art.”

Dr. Adewunmi noted that LIMCAF now happens in an expanded catchment area of 13 cities located in all six geopolitical zones of the country, including Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Benin, Ondo, Zaria, Owerri, Awka, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Jalingo.

‘The Festival Week is the showcase period for the best from the nationwide regional centre competitions, in addition to other special events such as the exhibition of artworks from our first-ever workshop for children with disabilities, as well as works from the workshop for 120 school children and art teachers, the Festival Lecture, and the Dike Chukwumerije Show (man-made gods), on Friday, October 27th.

‘There will also be prime movers of the art industry in Nigeria, including many high-calibre scholars, curators, studio practitioners, collectors, gallery owners, and directors of art institutions at home and abroad who joined the effort by serving as jurors, advisers, and coordinators at regional centres and representatives of prominent families who have instituted prizes in particular areas of art.

“As such, in the past 17 years of LIMCAF competitions and awards, the festival can now boast of an A-list of partners and supporting institutions, including the MTN Foundation and Ford Foundation.”

On his part, the Executive Director of LIMCAF, Mr. Kevin Ejiofor, stated that “The Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), now in its 17th year as Nigeria’s biggest and longest-running youth art extravaganza with total available prizes now amounting to more than ₦6 million, is in its Grand Finale Week of exhibitions, lectures, workshops, an art and crafts fair, and other exciting events in Enugu from today, Saturday, October 21st, to Saturday, October 28th, 2023.

Ejiofor recalled that nearly 600 artworks were received for the annual competition from across the country, out of which the Top 100 Best Works will feature in the Grand Finale Exhibition opening on Saturday, October 21st. At least 25 young Nigerians from across the country will win prizes, including the overall prize of ₦1 million.