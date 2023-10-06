MACA Good Governance Awards ‘ll bridge gap between govt and electorates – Adzape-Orubibi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Programme Manager of Markolima Consultancy Academy, MACA, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi says the coming maiden edition of the Nigerian Good Governance Award 2023/2024 will bridge the gap between government and the electorates.

The two time Chairman of the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Services, BIRS, stated this yesterday when she lead a delegation on a courtesy call on the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

In a statement by the MACA Board Secretary, Prince Tyodoo Livinus, the tax expert spoke elaborately on the rationale behind the 2023/2024 good governance award for public office holders in Nigeria.

She noted that it would help entrench the culture of good governance and people oriented policies and programs by those entrusted with leadership positions in the country.

According to Chief Adzape-Orubibi “MACA intends to promote an accountable and transparent governance system; train and facilitate citizens’ participation in the decision-making process” as well as “facilitate an improved and effectively free, fair, and transparent electoral process, and also improve the organizational structure and capacity of the Good Governance Awareness Initiative (GGAI).

Continuing, she said “MACA intends to encourage and reward public office holders who have used their positions and offices to deliver democracy dividends and have impacted positively on the society amongst others and we are going to be very transparent throughout the process.”

Responding, Sen. Bagudu lauded the initiative and pledged to partner with MACA to implement policies and programs of the Ministry describing Chief Adzape-Orubibi as a very sound and experienced tax expert.

The Minister availed MACA the mandate of the Ministry and urged it to key in as partners to educate Nigerians on the new economic policies of the government noting that the economy was undergoing a challenging transition, citing the instance of the removal of fuel-subsidy and its attendant effects but promised to work meticulously to leverage on the available human resources of the Ministry “to ensure that the economic potentials of the country are unlocked and the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu is achieved.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of MACA , Comrade Isaac Mtom commended the Minister and his team for giving priority attention to MACA’s request for a courtesy visit despite the tight schedules of the office of a Minister saying the action of the Minister was a clear indication that “the herculean task of planning the budget and economic fortunes of the nation is indeed being handled by a square peg in a square hole.”

The Permanent Secretary and all the Directors of the Ministry were present at the meeting.