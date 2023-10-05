Lupin Season 3 Review – Omar Sy set to be a veteran

By Enitan Abdultawab

As exciting and entertaining as usual, Lupin unveils its season three with ease and an icing on the cake – seven exhilarating episodes – instead of the usual five in the past.

Right from the start, the French Series adopts its usual style of contending tona rapid effort of satisfying viewers and keeping them at the edge of their seats ahead of the next episode. In this new season, there is a tendency that Omar Sy might have proven to be next James Bond.

Starring top characters such as Omar Sy, Nicole Garcia, Ludivine Sagnier, Anthoine Gouy, Etan Simon, Shirine Boutella, Fargass Assande, Soufiane Guerrab, Ludmilla Madowski and Mamadou Haidara and a host of others, Lupin declares itself as a heist affair and also revealing that there is more to love in this series.

The preceding episodes were needful of enjoying the series. There, Diop’s father is falsely accused of murder. As we rejoin the story in part three, he has become the most hunted fugitive in all of France. Now an adult, with the aim of reconciling with his ex-wife Claire (resembling Ellie Goulding, played by Ludivine Sagnier) and his son Raoul (portrayed by Etan Simon), he devises an audacious plan to step out of the shadows. He intends to execute one final, high-stakes heist, all in the hopes of securing a fresh start overseas for his family.

Going forward, a dozen of knots are untied – Asanne ending up behind the bars after certain circumstances prevent him and Claire not ending up together (quite romantically or perhaps temporarily), Pelegrinni returning to open up another space and, so on.

As for Pelegrinni returning and knowing full well of Assanne’s tricks and ways, everything points to Season 4 as a conflict between Asanne and Pelegrinni. It will, no doubt, be a feisty affair.

Despite its brilliance, this new series does not but leave quite some questionable interests of stunts, actions, and also technology in some instances.

This new series is a good watch. It is streaming already and might be a top movie for weeks.