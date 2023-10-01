October 1: Tinubu approves N25,000 wage increment for low-grade workers

President Bola Tinubu has said the average low-grade worker in the country shall receive an additional N25,000 per month.

The president also said discussions are ongoing with the organised labour and other stakeholders in the private sector on achieving minimum wage without causing inflation.

Tinubu made this known in his address of the Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary delivered in Abuja on Sunday.

“Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation,” Tinubu said.

“For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional twenty-five thousand naira per month,” he added.