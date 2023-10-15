LOVE ZONE: Females looking for a relationship that can lead to marriage

Searching Male

Peter, 44, a businessman lives in Abeokuta. He wants to meet a single lady aged 30+ for a relationship that can lead to marriage. 08164178084

Marvel, lives in Benin City, needs a girl for a relationship, aged 19-26.08162065737, 09052520074

Pere 32 from Port Harcourt but lives in Amassoama in Bayelsa State, seriously needs a beautiful lady who’s ready for a serious relationship that will leads to marriage. 09163783106

Lovers

Searching Female

Amaka 35 from Anambra State needs a man for a relationship aged 40-60.09064523852

Hannah, 27 average height, chocolate in complexion, from Ogun State but resides in Benin City, needs a man aged 35-50 for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 09074612563,08069826125

Elizabeth 36, single mother of three children from Edo state and Ishan by tribe needs a man aged 40-50 for friendship that will lead to marriage. 07013495269

Isabella , 38, a Nurse, tall fair in complexion bursty and homely needs a man aged 45 and above. 08023055447

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country.

Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking. Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public.

We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825