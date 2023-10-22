Love story of 2Face, Annie Idibia re-echoes

By Ayo Onikoyi

There is hardly anything new to be written or said about the love between superstar musician, 2Face Idibia and his only legitimate wife, Annie Idibia. The duo have weathered the storm of every season that came their way, not only by surviving but by thriving and rising stronger from every tribulation.

Of course, three other women had children for the iconic singer, and he could have married any one of them but he chose Annie Macaulay above all, basically because of the love he saw in her eyes for him, and the love appears to be getting stronger each passing day.

According to 2Baba in an interview, the three other women are from privileged backgrounds compared to Annie but Annie had something different written in his fate and he decided to follow his heart.

“You see, Perro Adeniyi who gave birth to my first son graduated from a top UK University as a medical student and is now a doctor. She is very beautiful and intelligent from a very wealthy family,” he said

He continued “Sandra who gave birth to my other two kids is a dealer in expensive diamond and gold jewelries. She was already a multi-millionaire when I met her, she owns one of the most expensive houses in Banana Island. Her family too are very well to do.

“Falilat who gave birth to 2 kids for me is also a very intelligent first class Lawyer. She has worked on and won many big cases for so many wealthy men and women in this country and abroad, that’s how she made her money and she too is very beautiful as well,” he added.

“But you see Annie is from an average background like myself, we both started from nothing. She stuck by me through it all. When there was no car she hopped on bikes, took the bus and trekked with me, when there was no money or house or hit songs or or millions of albums sold or big awards and accolades, when I used to repeat just 3 sets of clothes, she would always hold my head, look into my eyes and tell me things will be fine one day. When I wasn’t handsome, she would call me her Prince Charming, when I wasn’t celebrated, she called me her KING and said she is my number one fan and to this day she still is. Even when I made it big as a musician and started misbehaving and controversies almost destroyed my career, she would go down on her knees and pray to God to show me the way and give me victory over my enemies.

Now if I was still that poor boy struggling to make it like every other young chap on the streets of Lagos, do you think a Doctor, a Lawyer and a multi-millionaire business woman would want to look at me twice or even have my kids? NO.

Sometime ago, a conflict ensued between Annie and 2Baba’s siblings and extended family that many feared would tear their marriage apart but it turned out to be another storm that soon passed them by as they still stand like an island in the sea.