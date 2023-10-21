Liverpool vs Everton: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Merseyside Derby remains one of the biggest derbies in the Premier League, with the Blue and Red side set to lock horns. Historically, Liverpool have been the better side with successes in European competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been impressive this season and sits fourth on the table, just three points behind league leaders Tottenham. For Everton, the team sits just two places above the relegation zone.

Team News

Liverpool will be without defender Andre Robertson for a shoulder injury he sustained while on international duty with Scotland. Darwin Nunes and Cody Gakpo are doubts for the game, with both players struggling with fitness.

Diogo Jota is available following his suspension, while Curtis Jones remains out as he serves the second game of his three-match ban for the red card picked up against Tottenham.

For the Toffees, Idrissa Gueye is back from injury, while Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, and Andre Gomes are ruled out of the game.

Head-to-head

Liverpool wins 98

Everton wins 67

Draw 77

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Diaz, Jota, Salah

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin