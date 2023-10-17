Litigations remain parts of chieftaincy tussle in Yorubaland, Olubadan declares

… celebrates 81st birthday, Wednesday

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has declared that litigations are part of the beauty of chieftaincy tussle in Yorubaland.

Olubadan made the disclosure on Tuesday while receiving newsmen in his Alarere Palace ahead of his 81st birthday celebration on Wednesday.

The monarch, while responding to question on why chieftaincy matters are always occasioned by litigations in some parts of Yorubaland said: “it is a good development, as long as democracy is existing, litigation would continue to be a means that injustices can be addressed.”

Olubadan further said: “litigation is a process where you can express your emotions or ill-feelings about any issues in court of law and get justice over perceived injustice against you.”

“Litigation remains a very good avenue to tackle any irregularities or injustice process in our society today,” Olubadan said.

While commenting on the role of oracle (Ifa) as a tradition in the selection of kings in Yorubaland, Oba Balogun said: “Oracle remains the best option in picking who will occupy the throne, but this action varies, depending on traditions of each town.”

The monarch while praying for continued progress of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria at large, predicted bigger Ibadan, adding that as long as history exists, Ibadan will continue to exist.

“I envisaged a very much bigger Ibadan, as much as history remains, Ibadan will continue to exist , I envisage a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Ibadan, Ibadan is a work in progress, so I want our people to be expecting more good things.”

Oba Balogun who applauded the Almighty God for enabling him to attain wealth, health and successful monarchical reign since 2021 of his crowning, said: “God has been so wonderful to me, what else should I ask for?, I have built houses, God has done uncountable blessings for me and He’s still doing it because I’m still alive, there is nothing I asked for that he has not done for me, so I’m so grateful to him for going this far.”