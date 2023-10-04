LightRay Media announces leadership summit for women in media

Executive Director, LightRay Media, Ejiro Umukoro

LightRay Media, a media and communications firm is set to host a leadership summit to empower women in the media sector.

This summit, themed “100 Women in Leadership Virtual Summit,” is scheduled to be held on October 6th, 2023 at 11:00 am.

In a statement, the organisation said the goal of the event is to empower women in media and to position them on a path to success.

The statement partly reads, “As passionate communications practitioners, women have played an integral role in shaping the landscape of media in Nigeria.. The Nigerian Constitution, in sections 22 and 29, recognizes their vital contributions as members of the Fourth Estate. However, the unique needs and challenges faced by women in media and its ecosystem often go unaddressed, hindering their pursuit of equity, equality, inclusivity, and advancement.

“The “100 Women in Leadership Virtual Summit” is a resounding response to these challenges. LightRay Media is extending an invitation to women across the media spectrum not to miss this exceptional opportunity. The summit promises a transformative experience, providing participants with a range of benefits: Key Benefits of the Summit: Building Leadership Capacity: Female reporters, whether in broadcast, print, online, or digital media, will gain valuable insights into assuming leadership roles within their newsrooms.

“Attendees will learn how to enhance their coverage and reporting of women and the girl child in the news, fostering more inclusive and informed narratives. Engaging Female Experts: Proactive strategies will be shared on how to involve more female experts as sources for news stories, enriching the quality of reporting.

“This intimate gathering will provide a platform for networking, exploring opportunities, and finding solutions to the issues and gaps identified during the summit. On the event day, there will be a formal adoption ceremony for the creation of a comprehensive workplace policy aimed at empowering women.”