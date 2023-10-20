‘Life goes on,’ Napoli president opens door to Victor Osimhen sale

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has dropped hints that he might consider selling striker Victor Osimhen before the expiration of his contract in 2025.

The relationship between Napoli and Osimhen has gone frosty recently after the club’s official TikTok account mocked him for missing a penalty against Bologna.

De Laurentiis hinted at Osimhen’s mood having changed since both sides agreed on a contract extension last summer.

He suggested at a press conference that the striker could end up being sold just like defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

“I have never been unhappy with Osimhen,” he told reporters.

“But there are always two people in these things; I have remained the same, if his mood has changed I can’t do anything about it.

“If after a handshake things change, it’s disappointing, but we take note of it and then life goes on.

“We have excellent relations with him, his contract expires in 2025, so there is time. Don’t forget that I sold Koulibaly in his last year.”

Chelsea have been tracking the Nigerian striker for some time but have been put off by a price tag reaching £150million, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked.