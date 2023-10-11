Life first, don’t demand police report to save life – Health Minister Pate charges hospitals

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has urged hospitals across the nation to put saving lifes first before any other thing.

Hospitals have been ‘under fire’ over the years for wanting police reports from accident and gunshot victims before treating them, which has frequently resulted in the victims losing their lives.

Speaking during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Pate stated that the Federal Government has given the directive to hospitals to priotise saving lives during emergencies, before demanding for other things.

He said, “Recently there have been concerns about patients who show up at the emergency facilities and police reports being asked about gunshots or accidents. That’s really unfortunate, but in all federal teaching hospitals, for instance, I was in Maiduguri at the weekend, life has to be saved first.

“Life first and we have reemphasised that. All our hospitals I believe are doing that. No person should come with an emergency, or life-threatening challenge and be made to lose their life while awaiting police report.

“Saving lives comes first and that is the direction we have given; that is what we would pursue and we hope that all hospitals including private hospitals will have this mindset that in health, it’s save lives first.”

Pate also said state governments across the nation are expected to ensure their hospitals follow the directive of the FG, and private hospitals are obligated to follow as saving lives comes first.