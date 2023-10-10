Life After Abuse Foundation offers mental health support to men in Lagos rehab

On this World Mental Health Day, the Life After Abuse Foundation (LAAF) delivered a message of hope and healing to boys and men struggling with drug addiction at the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development Rehabilitation Centre in Magodo, Isheri.

LAAF, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals on their path to mental and emotional well-being, held an inspiring mental health awareness program that touched the lives of those battling addiction.

The event brought together remarkable individuals and resources to share stories of triumph over adversity and to promote healthier masculine living.

The centrepiece of the event was a moving presentation by a guest speaker Damilola Agboola, who courageously shared his personal journey of overcoming drug addiction and living a fulfilling life.

What made Agboola’s story even more inspiring is his battle with Schizophrenia, a condition that he has not only conquered but now uses to help others on the same path to recovery.

Agboola’s message resonated deeply with the audience, offering them hope, inspiration, and a tangible example of transformation. His story serves as a beacon of light for those in the darkest of struggles, demonstrating that recovery is possible.

Also, Princess Rufus, the Program Officer of LAAF, took the stage to sensitize the boys and men on the importance of healthy masculinity living. Her insightful presentation encouraged attendees to embrace positive aspects of masculinity and reject harmful stereotypes, fostering an environment of respect and support.

LAAF extends its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated volunteers, Anjola Ademola-Osinuga and Tinuola Oyeniran, for their tireless efforts in making this event a success. Their commitment to improving the lives of those in need is truly commendable.

Special thanks are also due to Mr. Tunde Bakare, the Principal of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development Rehabilitation Centre in Magodo, Isheri, for generously providing the opportunity for LAAF to connect with the boys and men in need. His support and cooperation were invaluable in making this event possible.

LAAF remains committed to its mission of promoting mental health and well-being for all boys and men, and events like this one exemplify the positive impact that can be achieved when a community comes together to support those in need.

Life After Abuse Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support, education, and resources to boys and men on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.