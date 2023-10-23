Let’s end insecurity in Imo, Catholic church appeals to stakeholders

File image for illustration.

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, Owerri Province, has called for all stakeholders to declare war against insecurity in Imo State.

The council made the call during a press conference in Owerri, Monday, to announce its forthcoming Catholic Social Forum to be held in the four dioceses of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province.

Coordinator of the Catholic Social Forum in the province, Sir Ambrose Obioha, stated that the forum will hold in Ahiara Diocese on October 27; Okigwe Diocese on October 31; while Orlu and Owerri will have a joint session on November 4, at Obiri Odenigbo, Owerri.

He noted that this year’s event with the theme, ‘Healing the Land’, aimed at address pressing issues in the state will feature prayer and training sessions.

“Imo State, like many parts of our country, has faced its share of challenges in recent times. We wish to clarify that our purpose here is not to point fingers but to provide a deeper understanding of these challenges.

“To this end, we must recognize the tragic incident that occurred on April 5, 2021, when over 2000 hardened criminals escaped from the Owerri prison. This event was a turning point in our security situation and played a major role in exacerbating the challenges we face today.

“We call upon all stakeholders – government, civil society, traditional leaders, and the private sector to work together in a spirit of collaboration and empathy.

“We must rekindle the values that define us as a people: love, peace, and the belief in a brighter future for our children”, he submitted.

President of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, Owerri Province, Hon. Placid Chijioke, explained that the Catholic Social Forum is the social arm of the council charged with the responsibility of making positive impact in the socio-economic life of the society.