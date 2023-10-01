Leicester celebrate with Iheanacho, Ndidi as Nigeria marks 63rd Independence Day

As Nigeria marks her 63rd Independence Day, Leicester City of England have joined their Nigerian stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi in marking the occasion.

Nigeria celebrates 63 years today: 1st, October 2023 after gaining independence in 1960.

As many good wishes from across the globe trickle in for the country, the Foxes have added to the numbers as they sent their good wishes to Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd Independence.

On their Facebook official account, they wrote, “Wishing everyone celebrating Nigerian Independence Day a great time.”

Leicester boast of two Nigerian internationals in Iheanacho and Ndidi who have both been in excellent form this season as they look to return to the Premier League.

On Sunday, the Foxes thrashed Blackburn 4-1 with Iheanacho among the goalscorers.