Leave Nigeria alone, go back to your village, MOBIN advises Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Dennis Agbo

The founder of, the Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria, MOBIN, and the Chairman of, the Governing Council of Customary Government of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Emeka Emekesiri has advised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi to leave Nigeria alone and go back to his village and stop trying to save Nigeria.

Emekesiri who is one of the founding fathers of IPOB said that Obi cannot save Nigeria because the country is already dead and would be extremely difficult to resurrect.

He advised Peter Obi to continue with his private life as a trader who knows how to create wealth and channel his energy, wealth and resources towards helping his people and not Nigeria.

He said that the injustice perpetrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Judiciary and the World Powers, who he alleged were responsible for the foisting of President Bola Tinubu in power over Nigeria, “despite all the evidence of criminality and the fact that Tinubu did not score 25 per cent in the FCT as required by the Nigerian Constitution,” showed that nobody can save Nigeria from death.

A practising Barrister and Solicitor both in Nigeria and the UK, Enekesiri said that he knew that the “dubious and criminal” Nigeria politicians and leaders at all levels and the countries in the international community to benefit from the corruption in Nigeria would not allow any patriotic citizen to deliver Nigeria from corruption and death.

He further said that the refusal of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to accept the evidence of criminality against Bola Tinubu on the ground that the evidence was not tendered at the lower court was a dent on the part of the Supreme Court Justices.

He maintained that the Supreme Court erred in law because, according to him, the rule of law is that technicalities shall not defeat the course of justice based on the jurisprudence of the law, noting that the spirit of law operates with the substance of a matter and not with the shadow of technicalities.

“A thief is a thief no matter when the evidence is discovered and he should return what he has stolen. This is restorative justice. If the thief has already eaten what he has stolen, he will pay compensation. This is reparative justice. In this case, Tinubu has not yet wasted the eight years of Nigerian life. What is required now is restorative justice so that the mandate shall be restored to the rightful owner.

“Nobody rejoiced when INEC declared Tinubu the winner. Nobody rejoiced when the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court confirmed Tinubu as the winner and President of Nigeria. This shows that the people did not vote for him. He bribed his way to be declared the President of Nigeria,” Emekesiri said.

He compared the technicalities introduced by the Supreme Court with the facts of a case where a person accused of murder was sentenced to death by hanging.

“The matter went from the High Court to the Court of Appeal and reached the Supreme Court. Fortunately, evidence from CCTV footage emerged showing that the accused person is innocent but the Supreme Court of Nigeria said the evidence was not produced at the lower Courts and therefore the innocently accused person should be hanged. This is the result of rejecting evidence by the current Supreme Court of Nigeria under the APC government.

“The Judiciary has lost its independence in Nigeria and this will make the people to take the laws into their hands because the Judiciary has failed. History teaches us that the rule of impunity does not stand for a long time because the people shall take the laws into their hands and save themselves from slavery. Surely, the people shall save themselves from Nigeria” Emekesiri stated.