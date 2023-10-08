Leaders’ hesitancy, reason for slow pace of Africa’s industrialization, says firm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Nigerian indigenous firm, Arise IIP, has said that the primary reason for the slow pace of industrialization on the continent is the hesitancy of African leaders to adopt bold economic policies, often due to concerns about upsetting donors.

The Corporate Affairs Manager of Arise IIP, Mr. Paul Danny, who made the remark, stressed that Africa as a continent is searching for more greatness with innovations and transformations that will make her compete favourably with other continents.

Danny said, as part of efforts to promote local content, the firm is set to launch made in Africa fabrics.

According to him, “Stepping into this transformative landscape is Arise IIP, a symbol of African pride, fortified by the influential Africa Finance Corporation and championed by the forward-thinking Afriexim Bank.

“Arise is not merely an initiative; it embodies a movement. With a goal to generate 1 million jobs continent-wide, Arise is turning dreams into tangible realities.

“Arise IIP: A lighthouse of African aspiration and pride is set to promote made-in-Africa fabrics with its unique products.

“From Benin’s thriving textile sector to Gabon’s flourishing furniture industry, the “Made in Africa” insignia is rapidly gaining global recognition for excellence and tenacity.

“While Arise pioneers this journey, Africa beckons for more champions. The continent yearns for initiatives that amplify economic progress while kindling a profound sense of pride and identity.”

Danny, added that the mission of Arise IIP to create one million jobs across the continent is turning aspirations into concrete results.

He said that from Benin’s textile industry to Gabon’s furniture sector, the “Made in Africa,” tag is earning global respect.

Danny added, “The global trend towards near-shoring and friend-shoring signals that the traditional export of raw materials is no longer tenable for Africa or the world.

“This shift presents an unparalleled opportunity. Multinational corporations are being compelled to reevaluate their supply chain structures, especially given the risks of centralizing manufacturing operations in a single nation.

“Confronted with supply chain disruptions, raw material scarcities, and escalating costs, businesses are exploring diverse options for their supply chain frameworks, including diversifying their manufacturing locations. This scenario presents Africa with a golden opportunity to bolster its domestic manufacturing prowess.

“Such a shift not only aligns with sustainable development goals by creating jobs but also reduces the carbon footprint linked to continental trade.

“Yet, despite the potential, Africa’s industrialization journey has been marked by stagnation and missed opportunities.

“The continent’s manufacturing sector’s contribution to its GDP has seen a decline from 12 percent in 1980 to 11 percent in 2013, remaining stagnant thereafter.

“High commodity prices, driven by China’s demand for natural resources, promised a revival of Africa’s manufacturing sector. However, these expectations were not met.

“Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, stressed the need for Africa to undergo industrialization before transitioning to a post-industrial society.

“This sentiment is echoed by Ha-Joon Chang, an economist at the University of Cambridge, who advocates for “policy imagination” and urges African policymakers to be creative and confident in their strategies,” he stated.

“So in conclusion, The pulse of Africa is robust, echoing with optimism, pride, and unparalleled potential. As the continent strides towards sustainable industrialization, the goal isn’t merely economic advancement; it’s the creation of a lasting legacy.

“A legacy where every African wears the “Made in Africa” badge with pride, where each product narrates a saga of the continent’s unyielding spirit, and where Africa doesn’t merely contribute to the global dialogue but spearheads it. The future is now. Welcome to Africa’s golden age.”

Danny continued: “As Arise blazes the trail, Africa is calling for more leaders. The continent is hungry for initiatives that boost economic growth and ignite a deep sense of pride and identity

“Arise IIP is already operating in Gabon, Benin, Togo, Tchad, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, and Nigeria, the aim is to help shape the Made in Africa narrative with these regulations and build multiple billion-dollar industries across the continent.

“Africa, a tapestry of diverse cultures, traditions, and boundless potential, is on the cusp of a transformative era.

“As dawn breaks, it unveils a narrative deeply entrenched in a pro-African ethos. This story is not merely about survival; it’s about flourishing, reimagining our value chains, and tapping into the dynamism of our burgeoning youth.”

He stressed that historically, Africa has been the globe’s reservoir of raw materials, but that change is in the air.

