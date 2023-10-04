Lawan sends condolence message to Vanguard journalist over mother, wife’s death

Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, mourns the demise of the mother and wife of Henry Umoru, a senior journalist and Assistant Political Editor with Vanguard Media Limited.

He describes the death of the journalist’s mother, Celestina Ogbakena Aboda, and his wife, Bridget Umoru, which, both occurred within 24 hours of each other, as tragic and painful.

Lawan, in a statement issued on Sunday, underscores the impact of the journalist’s late mother and wife on his professional successes.

The former Senate President, in a condolence message to Umoru, said, “I received the sad news of the passing of your dear mother Celestina Ogbakena Aboda; and wife, Bridget Umoru.

“I’ve known you as a diligent and enthusiastic Journalist who covered the Senate over the last few years. It, therefore, came to me as a shock learning of the demise of these important female figures in your life.

“It is, indeed, very sad that your mother and wife both died at a time when their presence was most needed. I can only imagine what a difficult loss this is to you and your family, and how much void their passing have created in your life.

“At a moment such as this, we can only be thankful for their impact on your life, and the many beautiful memories they both created with you from the fulfilled life they lived.

“I pray to God Almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude and strength to bear the loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May the souls of your late mother and wife rest in peace.”