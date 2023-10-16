Lavia suffers fresh injury setback, may not make Chelsea debut until December 

By Adegboyega Adeleye

New Chelsea signing, Romeo Lavia has suffered a fresh injury setback, and he is still expected to remain sidelined until late November at the earliest, the Daily Mail exclusively reports.

Lavia will be out until next month with an ankle injury and may not make his Blues debut until December.

The Belgian has taken a step forward in his comeback bid, and while a return in November is targeted, the club will, however, take caution and could push back Lavia’s involvement until early December.

Lavia has been sidelined with an ankle injury that he suffered in training last month.

However, he was able to remove the protective boot he has been wearing to support his right ankle last week and started doing some rehabilitation work in the pool in, positive development as Lavia attempts to regain full fitness.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hinted that Lavia still faced an extended period ahead of Chelsea’s final game before the international break at Burnley.

He said, ‘I cannot tell you [when he will be back], but he is still not running. After the international break, he will not be back.’

Chelsea will next face Arsenal on Saturday, and the Blues are hopeful striker Nicolas Jackson will be available after withdrawing from international duty with Senegal to undergo wrist surgery.