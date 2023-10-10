Lamine Yamal ruled out of Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury.

The youngster had some discomfort in his hip flexor and underwear scans after joining the Spanish national team camp ahead of qualifiers against Scotland and Norway.

He has left the camp after the results handed over to the medical team confirmed his unavailability for the international fixtures.

A statement from RFEF read: “The international Lamine Yamal leaves the Spanish national team camp after being evaluated by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“It was determined that he will not be able to participate in the next two qualifiers for Euro 2024, which will pit Spain against Scotland in Seville and Norway in Oslo.”

Yamal picked up the knock during Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Granada last weekend and the latest injury means he has joined the lengthy injury list at Barcelona ahead of El Clasico.

Other Barcelona players ruled out due to injury ahead of El Clasico include Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

Yamal is expected to return to action and he will be available for the season’s first El Clasico on October 28 against Real Madrid if he recovers in 10 days as expected.