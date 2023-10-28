Lamidi Apapa hails S’Court judgement, begs Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory 

Lamidi Apapa

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election which President Bola Tinubu was declared winner.

Spokesperson for the faction, Dr. Abayomi Arababmbi, in a statement in Abuja, on Saturday, congratulated Tinubu and begged him to be magnanimous in victory.

Arabambi said the party’s attention was drawn to the judgement of the Supreme court delivered on the 26th day of October 2023, which affirmed the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR administration as legitimate.

According to him the party’s leadership joins other Nigerians to congratulate President Bola Tinubu “on his well deserved victory at the supreme Court as the Legitimate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Arabambi further said, “This victory has now settled all the controversies that arises from the February 25th presidential and National Assembly Election.

“It’s our hope that the president will be magnanimous in Victory by inviting the Labour Party Leadership as a partner in progress to an all inclusive Government in other to move Nigeria forward .

“The Labour party National Chairman Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa and Members National Working Committee of our great Party congratulate you once again and we are here by re affirm our unflinchingly support for a new and Better Nigeria under your leadership.

He further said Tinubu’s victory at the supreme Court was not a fluke noting that he deployed all what was required to win an election haven served as a two time Governor of Lagos State and as a man of many means who remained focused on his long term ambition.

According to him, the President knew what he wanted because when “political Shenanigans was on the prowl, when all hope seemed impossible , he remained unperturbed but rather spread the Emilokan political virus that went across the nation upon which he affirmatively claimed victory in the Apex court.

Arabambi also hailed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said gave a good account of himself throughout the electioneering contest and the series of legal battles that followed.

He, on behalf of other members of the executive, appealed to all those who lost including the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi to accept defeat and join hands with Government to move Nigeria forward.