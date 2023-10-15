Lagos vows to arraign 11 Lekki Club staff over assault on govt officials

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, has vowed to prosecute all the 11 employees of 10 POTS Night Club, located on 2A Admiralty Way, Lekki, who allegedly assaulted state officials and also broke the seal of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA and the property owners.

State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated this on Sunday

The commissioner, who spoke in the aftermath of the arrest of the 11 employees, four males, seven females, of 10 POTS Night Club, who were arrested after brutalizing the state officials who had earlier sealed the premises for noise pollution.

Wahab, vowed that they would all be arraigned before appropriate courts of law on Monday, as well as the property owner too to serve as a deterrence to others who might consider embracing such illegal options.

The arrested employees allegedly, removed the seal of LASEPA which was used to secure the premises between 11.11am and 11.33am on Saturday October 14 following enforcement activities

By 12.44pm when LASEPA operatives returned to the club, it had been reopened and back to business.

“Attempts to reseal the premises were violently resisted by the staffers, inflicting bodily harm on state officials, necessitating the call for reinforcement of security,” Wahab stated.