Lagos Street Soccer Championship begins

By Jacob Ajom

It was a festival of football at the Obele Oniwala mini-stadium as the 2023 Lagos State Street Soccer Championship officially kicked off with series of ceremonial games featuring men, women and U-15 boys teams selected across Lagos State.

Lagos Mainland based Wazbak defeated their opponent Middlewell from Lagos Island 2-1 in the women game.

Dolphin High School defeated Kings College by two goals in the U-15 match. In the men’s game, Ayo Davis Street, Surulere, lost to BogunBolu FC Street FC also by the same margin.

The event witnessed by Chairmen of some Local Government Areas across Lagos also had in attendance the Commissioner of Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunleke and Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Fuad Oki.

Ogunleke speaking during the event lauded organisers for putting up a colourful show. He advised Lagos youth to step out of their comfort zones rather than wait for white collar jobs.

He charged them to take advantage opportunities that initiatives such as the street soccer present.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Lagos Street Soccer Championship Committee, Bolaji Yusuf expressed his satisfaction at the turnout as he promised a seamless competition when it kicks off later this month.

The Chairperson of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA and co-chairman of Lagos State Street Soccee Championship, Mayoress Samiat Abolanle Bada, said the championship is in line with the mandate of the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to her, the grassroots event will provide vista of opportunities for youth around Lagos.