Lagos shuts Alamutu Market at Mushin for sanitation infraction

…as LAWMA clears illegal trading acts at Yaba Railway corridors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, has sealed Alamutu (Ologede) Market, located at Idi-Oro, Mushin area over poor sanitary conditions and improper waste disposal practices around the market.

The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the measure was part of the agency’s on-going zero tolerance against degradation and efforts at combating pervasive filth in markets across the state, adding that high sanitary standards was imperative for all markets, for wholesome health of traders and customers.

Gbadegesin said, “It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets. This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation.”

He noted that the enforcement action followed the recent closure of several other markets, including Oyingbo, Ladipo, and Alayabiagba, due to similar offences, adding that the closures underscored LAWMA’s unwavering determination to enforce sanitation regulations uniformly across all markets, regardless of location or size.

In a related development, LAWMA has begun clearing illegal trading activities along Yaba Railway corridors, to address environmental infractions by illegal traders in the axis.

Gbadegesin, stressed that that enforcement actions against illegal trading activities had become necessary to foster a cleaner and healthier living environment for all residents of Lagos, adding that the Authority was fully committed to stamping out activities capable of defacing the environment and endangering the lives of the people.

“For waste management related issues in your area, call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617, “ Gbadegesin urged concerned residents.