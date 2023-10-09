Lagos reopens Ladipo, Oyingbo, other markets after one-week closure.

….. warns of stiffer sanctions for violation in future

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the state Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has ordered the reopening of Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede, and Ile-Epo markets, recently sealed over filth and gross environmental abuse.

Recall that about a week ago, following approval by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, LAWMA shut the affected markets with the conditions to be met before reopening.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who gave the order in the early hours of Monday, stressed that stringent compliance measures are important in safeguarding public health and shielding residents against future health crises.

Gbadegesin said that the reopening followed full compliance with the requisite conditions.

According to him, “Following extensive renovations and compliance measures, including the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Ladipo Market, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market have been reopened today for business transactions.”

Gbadegesin, stated that the reopened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them prior to resuming operations.

Those conditions include: providing a designated waste point; installation of blockwork fences and platforms for the placement of double dino bins; procurement of double dino bins for waste containerisation; commitment to putting in place sustainable market waste policing to guarantee constant cleanliness of the market environment and enforce proper waste disposal regulations; and engagement of bin keepers.

Others include: collaboration with accredited Private Sector Participant, PSP, operators for timely evacuation; prompt payment of waste bills, as well as, dislodging street traders from road medians and setbacks, and preventing unauthorised vending.

“A filthy market is a breeding ground for terrible diseases like cholera, typhoid, Lassa fever, ebola, malaria, and others. We cannot stand by and watch some markets expose the people of Lagos State to such conditions, which are clearly avoidable if they do the right things,” he stressed.

He added, “We want to make it abundantly clear that any future violations will attract stiffer sanctions, including the permanent closure of the offending market.”

Gbadegesin, therefore, tasked the executive members of markets in the state to live up to their responsibilities, urging traders to be public-minded by being hygienic in their trading activities, as that would usually be beneficial to them and their customers.

He added that local government authorities would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring market operations’ adherence to set conditions, urging members of the public to play a pivotal role in this process by promptly reporting any observed lapses in sanitation to LAWMA.

Gbadegesin reminded markets around the state that LAWMA’s zero-tolerance policy for reckless waste dumping in markets was still on course, warning that defaulting markets risked closure and a hefty fine.

“For waste management-related issues in your area, call the LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617,” he urged members of the public.