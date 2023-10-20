Lagos luxury firm appoints Obi of Onitsha, Ozekhome, others as board members

By Fortune Eromosele

A world-class luxury establishment in Lagos, Nigeria, The Delborough, has appointed some of Nigeria’s most respected and distinguished personalities as Board Members ahead of its official grand opening.

Sitting at the head of this illustrious Board as Chairman, is one of the most revered monarchs in Nigeria, the Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni.

Also taking pride of place on the board is another Royal Father, and some business persons of international repute including: His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome SAN, OFR, FCIArb, PhD; Usman Alkali Baba CFR; Arc. Dns. Yemisi Suswam PhD, FNIA; Mrs Olajumoke Benson; H.E Dr. Valentine Ozigbo; Matt Aikhionbare, OON and Dr. Linus Idahosa.

“The Delborough Lagos offers a unique experience with several distinctive features; Kasso’s Expertise: The hotel was constructed by Kasso, a renowned company with a reputation as the biggest builders of façades in the world. Their portfolio includes prestigious projects like the London Heathrow Airport, Istanbul Airport, Doha Metro Network in Qatar and more. The Delborough Lagos is Kasso’s first and major project in Nigeria and West Africa, with The Delborough Hotel’s façade being wholly built in Istanbul and expertly installed on-site by the company.

“We have a team of top-notch management and staff with vast experience of service in the hospitality industry. Our restaurants and bars are serviced by Michelin-star chefs, producing quality and mind-blowing experiences for refined diners.” A statement read