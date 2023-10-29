Lagos lottery boss commends Sanwo-Olu for IAGR elevation

By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LDLGA), Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for for his recent appointment as a trustee of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR).

Abiola-Are was recently appointed and announced as a member of the board of trustees of IAGR at its recent conference held in Botswana.

The appointment was in recognition of the Lagos lottery boss expertise, experience and dedication to the proper regulation of gaming in line with global best practices.

However, the Lagos lottery boss attributed his new achievement to the support given to him and his agency by Sanwo-Olu.

He equally dedicated his latest elevation in the gaming industry to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team at the LSLGA.

“If you have all the brilliant ideas in this world, without the support of your principal, in this case, Mr. Governor and a team of dedicated staff, your success will be limited. That is why I am very grateful to Sanwo-Olu who supports our work in the gaming industry as an integral part of his THEMES Plus agenda. We cannot quantify the gains of having Lagos as the Africa headquarters of the International Gaming Standards Association,” Abiola-Are said.

Recounting the gains of LSLGA’s participation at the just concluded IAGR in Botswana, Abiola-Are stated that the strategic positioning of Lagos State by the governor resulted in the announcement of Lagos as the Africa headquarters of the International Gaming Standards Association.