Lagos issues 7 day notice to quit to buses, vehicles on bridges

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has issued a 7-day ‘vacation order’ to commercial bus drivers parking indiscriminately on bridges across the state or face dire consequences.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, issued the order to remove every infraction impeding free flow of traffic on bridges across state.

Giwa, in a statement on Monday, said that despite several warnings, motorists/commercial bus drivers have continued to defy government order and causing serious obstructions around these bridges with great negative impacts on the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

He stressed that the present administration is expending huge resources for constructing standard bus terminals/garages for commercial activities in every part of the State.

According to Giwa, “Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state”

He added that activities of those commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

Giwa, however, affirmed that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any vehicles that contravened would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecutions.

“The 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ takes immediate effect from Monday, 16th of October, 2023,” he stated.