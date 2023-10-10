Lagos govt impounds over 200 unregistered vehicles in 48hrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has impounded over 200 unregistered and unpainted vehicles in renewed operation across the state.

The crackdown operation was carried out by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA team, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

According to Giwa, in the past 48 hours, the team has apprehended more than 200 unregistered and unpainted vehicles.

He said the measure was part of proactive effort to enhance road safety, security and regulate the transportation sector.

Giwa, who disclosed this on Tuesday, in Alausa, Ikeja, highlighted that unregistered vehicles pose a significant risk to road safety and security, as they often bypass necessary inspections and regulations, jeopardizing their roadworthiness.

He also noted that the enforcement exercise is meant to rectify the issue by ensuring that all vehicles on Lagos State roads comply with the necessary registration and licensing requirements.

Giwa, added that the enforcement operation has revealed that certain transport companies around; CMS, Obalende, Ajah, and Ojo Cantonment corridors have been operating their fleet of vehicles without proper documentation.

“The State Government is taking this matter seriously and will hold such companies accountable for their actions. Transport companies found to be operating without the appropriate documentation will face legal consequences,” he vowed

Giwa stressed the importance of vehicle registration and compliance with transport regulations, stating that the impounded vehicles will not be released until they are duly registered and have met all necessary safety standards.

He however reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to improving road safety and ensuring that all transport operators adhere to the necessary regulations.

“The ongoing crackdown is one of the efforts of the State Government to create safer and more efficient transportation systems in Lagos State,” Giwa stated.