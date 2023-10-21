Lagos court convicts 19 persons for illegal waste disposal

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Oshodi area of Lagos State has convicted 19 persons arrested for indiscriminate waste dumping, in contravention of the state environmental law.

Recall that earlier in the week, 10 persons were fined by the Magistrate Court for environmental offences.

The proceedings, presided over by Magistrate Ademola Adesanya on Friday, saw a total of 24 individuals brought before the court. After careful consideration, 19 were ordered to carry out community service, involving thorough cleaning, grass cutting, and sweeping of Oshodi / Isolo Local Government community after being convicted for the offence, while five minors were warned to desist from improper waste disposal or risk being sent to Juvenile Court.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a reaction, commended the court’s firm stance in combating environmental offences, reiterating the zero tolerance policy of the state government, for indiscriminate waste dumping.

He said, “This decisive action by the Magistrate’s Court is a significant step towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents. “It sends a clear message that waste management regulations will be rigorously enforced, and offenders will face the full wroth of the law.”

Gbadegesin vowed that the exercise would be a continuous one, stressing the need for people to take responsibility for upholding proper waste management practices.

He stressed that improper disposal of waste not only jeopardised public health but also had far-reaching environmental consequences. “The exercise is ongoing. We must all take ownership of our environment. Responsible waste management is not just a legal obligation, but a moral one.

“It is imperative for every individual to play their part in preserving the beauty and sustainability of our communities”, Gbadegesin stated.

LAWMA, in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), has stepped up enforcement against indiscriminate waste dumping in the metropolis.