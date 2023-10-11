Lagos commences demolition of illegal structures in Lekki

..declares zero tolerance on street trading

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has commenced demolition of buildings erected on drainage channels in Lekki Phase 2, to correct the perennial flooding that has become a threat to residents whenever heavy downpour occurs in the community.

The multi-million naira buildings were removed by the government by the enforcement unit of the Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources following expirations of notices served to owners.

The exercise which was expected to have commenced on Monday, was actually carried out on Wednesday, along Mobil Road, Lekki Phase 2 after the one-week notice.

In a video trending online, the state government heavy bulldozer was seen pulling down a marked highrise building found to have contravened the Lagos state environmental law.

Recall that, the State Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab had last weekend, during an on the spot assessment, on company of other senior government officials, ordered the demolition of all structures marked and served notices found contravening the relevant law of the state.

An unspecified number of multi-millions naira buildings were already marked for removal for various environmental offences, ranging from building on drainage channels, lack of approvals, among others.

Similarly, the state Government has declared enforcement of a zero tolerance on all forms of street trading in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.

Wahab, who made this declaration on Tuesday, added that henceforth no form of hawking, street trading and display of wares on walkways and setbacks would be allowed in the listed areas.

Wahab stated that the state environmental sanitation laws would be fully applied with mobile courts ready to dispense justice to all those who run foul of the law.

He stressed that the action was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. PLUS Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to promote a cleaner and greener Lagos, while ensuring total enforcement of the environmental sanitation laws and create a safer state for all.

The comissioner, while sounding a note of warning decried the prevalence of traders at bus-stops, roundabout as well as pedestrians bridges in the listed areas, defacing the aesthetics.

He mentioned that the actions of the traders and their customers not only obstruct free flow of traffic, aid crime but also contribute to indiscriminate littering which eventually end up blocking the drainage systems.

Wahab, noted that Lagos, a megacity that is developing into a smart city, had no place for street traders who not only constitute an eyesore to the aesthetics of the city and expose themselves to hazardous situations but also constituted a threat to the security of lives and property.

“The latest enforcement drive against street traders in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island will be sustained to restore the original masterplan of the areas,” the commissioner vowed.