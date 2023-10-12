Lafamilia oil, gas commits to innovative, sustainable hydrocarbon supply solutions

An independent indigenous oil and gas trading company with headquarters in Lagos, Lafamilia Oil and GAs Limited has expressed its commitments to carving a niche in the global oil business through innovations and sustainable hydrocarbon supply solutions.

In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Fredrick Ukaegbu Orji, affirmed that with their extensive network and specialised understanding of the global.oil markets, the company has a vantage position to create impacts.

The statement reads in parts:”Lafamilia oil and gas is an independent indigenous oil and gas trading company specializing in the sales distribution and storage of petroleum and cooking gas as well as related products.

“It is ideally located in Lagos, Nigeria and through our extensive network and specialized understanding of the global energy market, we will be providing our clients and partners access to innovative and competitive supply solutions of and Hydrocarbon and related products from physical supply of petroleum products to Investment in energy project.

Orji added that the firm boasts of a team of diversifed professionals who are always committed to providing cost effective, transparent and timely solutions.

“We invest in technologies and processes that maximise our environmental footprint, promoting sustainable energy solutions for a cleaner and healthier planet.We are involved in refining crude oil into various valuable products and distributing them efficiently to meet global demands “

He however called on stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas sector to partner with them.in developing sustainable plans that will place Nigeria and Africa in its pride of place.